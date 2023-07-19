Tour de France, to take a photo he drops half the group: because (for now) he is not accused

The French Gendarmerie identified the man who Sunday during the 15th stage of the Tour de France caused a terrible maxi-fall, with several riders ending up on the asphalt, including some supporters of the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard. The peloton had set off from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil a few minutes ago when a fan leaned over the barriers to take a photo with his cellphone and hit the Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp kiss: the domino effect made him and his partner Van Hooydonck fall to the ground, but then many other cyclists. Luckily no one had to withdraw.

The French police have just taken the generality of the man after having identified him, but at the moment a proceeding has not been opened. In fact, to accuse the fan you need a complaint: Kuss himself or the team, Jumbo, could decide to present a complaint. It would be an important signal, given that dangerous behavior on the roads of the Tour is more and more frequent. Just one last year spectator with the sign Go Opi-Omi caused a maxi fall with a similar dynamic. Then it was the International Association of Runners (Cpa) that denounced the woman, while the Tour de France was not formed part civil in the process.

