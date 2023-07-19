Without condemning Russia and supporting the Venezuelan dialogue, the EU-Celac ended

The Brussels summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) concluded with a declaration that expressed “concern” about “the war against Ukraine” but avoided referring to Russia, after arduous negotiations that failed consensus with Nicaragua.

That dispute was the focus of a good part of the two days of discussions that sought to revitalize the ties between the EU, of 27 countries, and the 33 of Celac; and relegated to the background an important announcement of European investment, as well as a meeting articulated by France between the government and the opposition of Venezuela and the debates on the challenges of climate change.

Finally, the leaders expressed their “deep concern about the current war against Ukraine, which continues to cause great suffering”, without any reference to Russia, in the midst of a conflict between the two countries since Moscow troops invaded the former Soviet republic in February 2022. .

The European bloc, which supports Ukraine financially and militarily, insisted on including in the final text a mention of that conflict that upset international relations and impacted the world economy.

The text of the document received the support of 59 of the 60 countries participating in the summit. In the afternoon, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “Nicaragua is reluctant to sign the text.”

The statement also indicates that it “was signed by all countries with one exception, due to disagreement with a paragraph.”

Nicaragua is one of seven countries that in February voted against a UN resolution approved by 141 votes in favor that demanded the “immediate withdrawal” of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The bogging down of the negotiations on a consensus formula highlighted the challenge of agreeing positions between the EU, a highly institutionalized bloc, and a heterogeneous forum such as Celac.

“The vast majority of CELAC countries in the United Nations condemn the Russian invasion,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández said at the final press conference.

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who holds the pro tempore presidency of Celac, downplayed the omission of a mention of Russia.

“There is a reaffirmation of positions and we mark all the boxes. It does not mean that you have to go dancing the lambada naked every time an issue is raised. The language is there,” he said, also criticizing the sanctions imposed by Western powers on Russia .

Venezuela

In the statement, the leaders also expressed their support for “a constructive dialogue between the parties to the negotiations led by Venezuelans in Mexico City.”

On the sidelines of the summit, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and the opposition’s chief negotiator, Gerardo Blyde, met on Monday with the presidents of France, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia to discuss next year’s presidential elections.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reported on Tuesday that the discussion focused on how to move forward to hold “free elections that can be recognized by the international community”..

Last week, the chief government negotiator and president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, ruled out the EU sending an electoral delegation, after the European bloc expressed “concern” over the disqualification of the opposition candidate María Corina Machado.

The EU sought to pave a rapprochement between the two regions with the announcement on Monday of an investment plan of 45,000 million euros (50,560 million dollars). through the Global Gateway program./AFP

The President of Argentina. Alberto Fernandez with the President of Celac, the European Commissioner Michel and the President of the European Commission, Urusla Von der Leyen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

