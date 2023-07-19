Study Challenges Belief that Companion Animals Benefit Mental Health of People with Severe Mental Illness

Title: Study Challenges Perception of Companion Animals’ Impact on Mental Health for Those with Severe Mental Illness

A recent study conducted by the University of York in the UK has raised questions about the positive impact of companion animals on the emotional well-being of people with severe mental illness. The findings contradicted the widely accepted belief that animals, including dogs, cats, fish, and birds, were beneficial to the mental health of all owners.

The researchers built upon a previous survey carried out in 2021 within the same cohort, focusing on animal ownership and mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic. They surveyed 170 participants from the United Kingdom, with 81 owning at least one animal. Interestingly, most respondents reported a strong bond between them and their closest companion animal.

The primary objective of the study was to explore the relationship between pet ownership and mental health in individuals with severe mental illness. The researchers aimed to determine whether the perceived strength of the bond between owner and animal was connected to mental health and varied according to the species of the animal.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that pet ownership was associated with self-reported mental health decline during the pandemic. This could be attributed to the challenges and additional stressors faced by owners when caring for their animals amidst lockdown restrictions.

The researchers outlined possible causes for their findings, such as the financial burden of owning an animal, including expenses for food and veterinary bills, as well as uncertainties related to accommodation. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of considering the temperament and characteristics of the animal beyond the perceived bond between owner and pet.

Notably, the study was conducted after the removal of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in a slight increase in well-being scores. However, the comparison of depression and anxiety scores was not possible due to the study design.

The researchers also highlighted the distinction between companion animals and trained therapy animals. Unlike companion animals, therapy animals are specifically selected and trained to possess friendly and obedient behavior, often with a relaxed personality. This could explain why therapy animals are proven to boost the well-being of individuals diagnosed with mental illness.

Despite the study’s findings, the researchers acknowledged that participants exhibited high levels of attachment to their animals, with over 95% stating that their pets provided companionship, coherence, and a sense of love in their lives.

Based on these results, the researchers concluded that animal ownership may offer comparable benefits to both individuals with severe mental illness and the general population. It may be essential to delve further into factors such as the animal’s temperament and behavioral traits to fully understand the impact on human well-being.

While this study challenges the notion that companion animals significantly improve the emotional health of individuals with severe mental illness, it encourages further exploration and debate on the subject. Understanding the intricate relationship between mental health and animal ownership will enable better support for those managing mental illness, including identifying the most appropriate types of animals for individuals’ specific needs.

