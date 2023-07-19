Series and movie tips: Taliban in Kabul, basketball star and popular game | Culture | .a week

Netflix

unknown: Cave of Bones – July 17

Paleoarchaeologist Lee Berger’s team found the oldest cemetery in the world. They found the remains of an ancient human relative at a site in South Africa. According to this research, Homo naledi were the first to ritually bury their loved ones.

The documentary by director Marko Mannucci is a probe into archaeological research. Through it, researchers can retell the story of an ancient species that inhabited our planet roughly 335,000 years ago.

sweet magnolias, season 3 – July 20

Three friends from the fictional town of Serenity in South Carolina confide in each other about their sorrows and joys.

