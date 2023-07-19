Home » Series and movie tips: Taliban in Kabul, basketball star and popular game | Culture | .a week
News

Series and movie tips: Taliban in Kabul, basketball star and popular game | Culture | .a week

by admin
Series and movie tips: Taliban in Kabul, basketball star and popular game | Culture | .a week

Netflix

unknown: Cave of Bones – July 17

Paleoarchaeologist Lee Berger’s team found the oldest cemetery in the world. They found the remains of an ancient human relative at a site in South Africa. According to this research, Homo naledi were the first to ritually bury their loved ones.

The documentary by director Marko Mannucci is a probe into archaeological research. Through it, researchers can retell the story of an ancient species that inhabited our planet roughly 335,000 years ago.

sweet magnolias, season 3 – July 20

Three friends from the fictional town of Serenity in South Carolina confide in each other about their sorrows and joys.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Fiammetta in dad on the mountains, Ballao's father: "Sardinia always in our heart"

You may also like

Global electricity demand growth will rebound in 2024...

Desperate Colombian in Mexico denounces disappearance of her...

BREAKING from Varta: This INCREDIBLE prognosis could change...

Tongyang Life Insurance, financial support for deferment of...

From a movie! Inhabitants of La Nevada chased...

Minutes written without consultation? Acquittal for Innviertler police...

Benshelikha raises controversy because of the “falsity of...

President of El Salvador Criticizes US Travel Alert,...

From two to three weeks it will be...

Salvini scoffs at Rackete’s candidacy for the European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy