[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 10, 2022]A girl from Nanjing University of Communication held a blank paper in her hand to protest silently on campus, breaking the news of the “white paper movement” in which college students from many provinces and cities in mainland China gathered to protest the CCP’s excessive epidemic prevention prelude. Today, the girl’s whereabouts are unknown, and there is even news that the central task force has entered the school and set the tone of the protest as incitement by foreign forces.

Twitter user “Mr. Li is not your teacher” (@whyyoutouzhele) reposted a contribution from a student of Nanjing Institute of Communication on December 8, saying that the central task force has been stationed in Nanjing Institute of Communication, and the students’ protest was set as an incitement by foreign forces. .

The contributor student also revealed that, as far as he knows, six students were investigated by the school on the evening of November 26. The mobile phones and computers of the investigated students were confiscated. return electronic products.

The whistleblower said that the school’s senior officials refused to disclose the investigation situation, and there is still no news about Li Kangmeng and other students holding blank papers.

This news has aroused the close attention of overseas Chinese netizens. Netizens left messages to discuss.

In the recent “white paper movement” in China, Chinese young people showed rare courage to fight. Students from the Nanjing Institute of Communication took the lead in protesting on November 26 by raising a blank paper, which is regarded as the harbinger of this wave of “blank paper movement”. The girl who stood up first was rumored to be Caiyang Lamu, a 23-year-old girl from Lhasa, Tibet.

A well-informed netizen chel posted an urgent help on Twitter on December 3, saying that Caiyang Lamu had been missing for many days and had not been heard from, so he might have been arrested. The netizen also revealed that after the protest movement at Nanjing Media College on November 26, the CCP authorities arrested more than 60 students.

According to the Overseas Livelihood Observation Network, the girl from Nanjing Media College was arrested on November 30 and is currently missing.

Recently, Guo Hu, an international student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who participated in organizing activities in support of the “White Paper Movement” in the United States, said in an interview with Radio Free Asia: It was the girl from Nanjing College of Communication who first stood up. After giving myself courage, I am now able to stand up and support the domestic struggle.

Guo Hu said: “In this white paper campaign, these female students have such courage, as well as their ability and (speech) expressions, they can really stand up to the ‘women don’t let their eyebrows’.”

A video uploaded earlier on the Internet showed that in the protests gathered by thousands of people at Tsinghua University, it was initially started by a female student holding a blank paper to protest silently. Later, four girls joined after seeing this, and gradually gained momentum. Huge demonstration scene. At that time, the woman also bravely said: “If we dare not speak out because we are afraid of being arrested, I think our people will disappoint us. As a student of Tsinghua University, I will regret it for the rest of my life.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Zhu Ying/Editor in charge: Xu Gengwen)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/09/a103594453.html

