by admin
Status: 03/22/2023 5:15 p.m

Remco Evenepoel fought back in the second duel of the Radstars with Primoz Roglic at the Tour of Catalonia. The Belgian World Champion won the mountain finish at La Molina and won the third stage by two seconds over Roglic.

In the overall standings, the Slovenian is only ahead of Evenepoel at the same time because of the better stage placements. The Italian Giulio Ciccone took third place after 180.6 kilometers and also holds this position in the overall classification. The tour serves as a form test for the top stars for the Tour of Italy in May.

Evenepoel started about five kilometers from the finish, only Roglic was able to follow the 23-year-old. In the final, Roglic parried another attack before he had to let the exceptional talent go in the final meters.

A preliminary decision for the overall victory could be made on Friday at the mountain finish in Lo Port. The German team Bora-hansgrohe is in the top ten overall with Giro winner Jai Hindley and top talent Cian Uijtdebroeks.

