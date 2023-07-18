Home » TOUR ONLINE: The only time trial of this year can change the holder of the yellow jersey!
TOUR ONLINE: The only time trial of this year can change the holder of the yellow jersey!

Perhaps the key day of this year’s famous Tour de France is here! After free Monday, a time trial is on the program as part of the 16th stage. Although it is short, measuring only 22.4 kilometers, cyclists have to overcome an unpleasant elevation gain. Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar will compete for the yellow jersey this time at a distance. The first driver will take to the track at 13:05, the biggest favorites before five o’clock. According to experts, the results of the time trial can tell a lot about who will be the winner of the old lady this year. You can follow the progress of the time trial in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

