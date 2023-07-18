Home » Weather forecast Wednesday July 18, 2023 | weather forecast
Weather forecast Wednesday July 18, 2023 | weather forecast

Weather forecast Wednesday July 18, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia it will be hot and steamy, the maximum daily temperature will be 37 degrees.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. In the afternoon, there will be a local development of clouds in the west and south of Serbia with a small chance of a short-term local shower in the mountains in that area. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 25°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north to 37°C in the south of Serbia. Dry and warm in the evening.

White City: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 25°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 36°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Niš: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. During the afternoon, local cloud development follows. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum is 36°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Užice region: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. During the afternoon, there will be a local development of clouds with a small chance of a short-term local shower in the mountains. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 23°C, and maximum from 34°C to 36°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon and a maximum of 29°C at 1000 masl. A little less than on Monday.

Vojvodina: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 20°C to 23°C, and maximum from 34°C to 36°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Subotica: On Tuesday, sunny and very warm, but still a few degrees less hot than on Monday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Wednesday sunny and very hot, somewhere close to 40°C. In the afternoon and at the end of the day, there will be local cloud development that may cause local showers with thunder. The wind is weak from the south. Pressure around normal.

Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 24°C, and maximum from 36°C to 39°C. In the evening, some local showers and refreshments. On Thursday slightly less heat and sunny periods with the development of clouds that can cause less frequent occurrence of local showers. On Friday and Saturday very warm, a on Sunday another mild refreshment with less heat.

(WORLD)

