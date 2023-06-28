The report cards of Italy-Norway Under 21 0-1: Nicolato, a disastrous European (and with relative alibis…)

Italy-Norway, a match valid for the third and final day of group D of the Under 21 European Championships, finished 0-1, the result of Botheim’s goal. With this result, Italy is clamorously out and mocked first because of the standings apart from the goal difference in the direct matches, then precisely because of the number of goals scored in the same direct matches: here the detail. Below, instead, the votes for all the protagonists of the match.

Italy Under 21 report cards

Marco CARNESECCHI 6 – On the occasion of the goal perhaps not very clean; but after those at least a couple of important learnings, which keep Italy in the game.

Caleb OKOLI 5.5 – Too many inaccuracies in the setting phase.

Matteo LOVATO 5.5 – He doesn’t stain himself with particular mistakes in the exit phase, but he comes out punished – like everyone else – by a “team” performance that has very few extenuating circumstances.

Giorgio SCALVINI 5 – He lets Nusa escape, which creates too many headaches from his entrance. From 76′ Matteo CANCELLIERI – sv.

Raoul BELLANOVA 5.5 – Some decent descents and some good crosses inside. Often, however, in nothing of a sterile attack. From 72′ Andrea CAMBIASO 5.5 – It should bring some sparkle to the finale. He combines little.

Samuele RICCI 5.5 – Try to widen also to the left to look for a few more balls. But beyond an unrealistic conclusion, he achieves little.

Sandro TONALI 5 – Bad. He had to be the extra man in this U21; he just wasn’t. Few ideas, few games. Perhaps, indeed, almost certainly, little petrol and even less stimuli…

Nicolò ROVELLA 6 – The least worst in the middle. Especially in the first half, where he plays a quite brilliant game and provides a kiss assist for the wretched Pellegri. From the 72nd minute Fabio MIRETTI 6 – Final without particular faults or plays worthy of note.

Fabiano PARISI 6 – Another of the few who, net of everything, can be saved. He too, in the first half, with a discreet push to the left and won some individual duels. Nothing sensational for heaven’s sake … But at least he tried.

Wilfried GNONTO 5 – Active yes, but also not very precise. Above all, two good plays, one wasted out of selfishness and the other because he kicks badly. And in the end, this, in the economy of a judgment, weighs heavily. From 62 ‘Nicolò CAMBIAGHI 6.5 – he enters and tries, with a personal action and with a crossbar hit in the final. I live.

Pietro PELLEGRI 4.5 – A sensational opportunity is devoured at the start, which would have made Italy’s management of this match completely different. From the 62nd minute Lorenzo COLOMBO 5.5 – He sees very few.

CT. Paolo NICOLATO 4 – Set up the decisive match by waiting and speculating, living on some flicker – from Parisi or Rovella – and relying on the management skills of a team which, evidently, given the final result (and already seen against Switzerland… ) this ability did not have at all. Italy plays a bad European Championship, expressing a bad football, and does so with the aggravating circumstance of being instead, theoretically, a team with more than fair performers. The disaster is all along the line because the group is not passed and the possibility of going to the Olympics is not even played out. We will miss there too. The end, one could say, of a disappointing cycle. And don’t bring up the wrong of the first day: clear, sensational; but not enough to justify everything else.

Norway U21 report cards

Klaesson 6; Zebulonsen 6, Hagghelm 6, Daland 6, Wolfe 6 (dall’81’ Kamanzi 6); Evjen 5.5 (valley 58′ Nusa 7), Kitolano 6 (valley’ 80′ Zafeiris sv.), Hove 6, Ceide 6.5 (valley 70′ Sahraoui 6); Jatta 6 (58′ Bobb 6), Bothheim 6.5. CT. Emerald 6.5.

