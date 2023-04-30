Tourist raped in the elevator of Milan Central Station, the videos frame the attacker

The cameras of the Central Station of Milan have filmed everything. Both when the 26-year-old first approached the tourist and the violence in the elevator.

Archive image

There are total 27 minutes of footage which made it possible to identify the perpetrator of the sexual violence that took place around 6 am on Thursday 27 April in an elevator of Milan Central Station. A camera captured the first approach between the 26-year-old and the 35-year-old tourist, another the path that the man advised her to take to reach the tracks and yet another the abuse in the elevator. The 26-year-old of Moroccan origins, Fadli, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault a few hours later, still wearing the same clothes he wore during the attack.

From the meeting in the gardens to the violence in the elevator

The two met for the first time near the gardens in piazza Luigi di Savoia, outside the Central Station. She is a 35-year-old tourist of Moroccan descent who has just arrived from Norway and is ready to take a train to Paris. That man approached her for exchange two wordsperhaps pointing out to her that they are originally from the same areas, then he showed her a way to walk to reach the tracks.

However, the suggested it was not the shortest route. According to the prosecutor’s office, he voluntarily advised her to take a longer route to let her pass in front of the lifts on the ground floor of the station. At one point, just when the 35-year-old passes in front of one of hers, Fadli appears behind her and drags her inside her.

The violence caught on camera

According to what was reconstructed by the Prosecutor’s Department of Weak Bands, in the lift first he beats her and then the violence takes place which lasts for several minutes. However, everything is also recorded by the camera inside the lift. Then he leaves.

Polfer is alerted by a security guard who has seen the woman stagger in the ticket office area in a state of shock. Called for help, the tourist was transported to the Fatebenefratelli for the first medications, and then to the Mangiagalli clinic.

Who is the aggressor

The attacker’s name is Fadli, a 26-year-old of Moroccan origins. At least, this is the name entered in the terminals of the Milan Police Headquarters, which would date back to one fingerprint that identified him in Slovenia two months ago. However, there is no certainty that this is his real name, as he would be known by at least four more.

He has no documents, telephones, or even a criminal record. Although, given the four names, there’s no certainty about that either yet. It is however irregular in Italy. It was the agents of Polfer, coordinated by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and by the adjunct Letizia Mannella, who tracked him down. Era lying on the semicircular flowerbed in front of the station.