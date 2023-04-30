Home » The Colombian Conference 2023 closed successfully
News

by admin
This led Bahamon to think that although the people who were there had lost their freedom, they did not have to lose their dignity. Something that motivated her to think of something to help many of those people:

“I felt the need to help those who had to assume this difficult reality.”

It was in this way that the actress decided to start by contributing a grain of sand through theater classes where she formed a group of 12 women who ended up rehearsing day and night with her a play by García Lorca about confinement and freedom, something that the day of the final presentation left her very moved:

“I saw that these women were completely the ones I had known three months before, 12 empowered women, with a life expectancy and a twinkle in their eyes. It was when I thought that theater transforms, however after a decade of working in prisons I have understood that what transformed these women was having an opportunity”.

Regarding this anecdote, Johana revealed that she had managed to get the work seen outside the prison where civilians applauded these women non-stop:

“At that moment I saw a real reconciliation, so after that meeting, I began to create spaces where the prison population and the civilian population had a space for forgiveness and love, for second chances”, at which time her foundation was born.

The panel that closed the first day of the Colombian Conference was the one on health, understanding that there is a heated debate around it in Colombia, the challenges are many and there are leaders who are betting on innovation to overcome them. It is in this sense that Rafael Redondo, Symmetry Plastic Surgery, Johnattan García, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Sebastián Jaramillo, Manager of Social Innovation Tirando por Colombia and Diego Rosselli, Professor of Health Economics – Pontificia Universidad Javeriana They intervened in the final and closing panel.

The following ideas were highlighted: “All countries face a dilemma when it comes to reforming their health system. Understanding a compromise between costs and quality, it depends on the governments where they decide to aim” by Johnattan García, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and “Supply and demand do not fit here, in fact, it is full of flaws, so its constant review and evaluation is a necessity” by Diego Rosselli, Professor of Health Economics from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

