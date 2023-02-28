Home Sports Tournament over for Ange Capuozzo (Italy)
Tournament over for Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

Tournament over for Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

Ange Capuozzo will not be able to face Wales on March 11, then Scotland on March 18 at the end of the Six Nations Tournament. The Italian international back from Stade Toulousain, affected in the defeat against Ireland (20-34) last Saturday, complains of the shoulder blades, as indicated by Rugby Rama. He would suffer from a fracture which should rule him out for several weeks.

