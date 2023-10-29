Adam Johnson played in the NHL tinct past, all for the Pittsburgh Penguins. | photo: Profimedia.cz

We are devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a series of lifesaving accidents in Sheffield. We would like to extend our condolences at this extremely difficult time to Adam’s family, his partner and his three children, the Nottingham Panthers said in a sad statement.

Johnson drove the puck at high speed into the post, when a falling Matt Petgrave (he had a mole in Pardubice last season) accidentally stepped into his path, kicking the skates and Johnson’s head. He drove his neck towards the island. They decided to escape and drove the eight thousand wild girls out of the hall.

Adam was not only an excellent hockey player, but also a great teammate and an unflappable hunter who had his whole life ahead of him. We will never forget him, pe club.

Johnson’s aunt first reported the death. I lost half my heart, she wrote on Facebook.

Johnson moved to England and this year in lt. Pedtm worked in Augsburg, Germany or in Malmö. He played a full season in the NHL, spending the majority of his career on the farms of Pittsburgh, Los Angeles or Philadelphia.

We express our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as to all of Adam’s past and present teammates and friends. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family. It was an honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the NHL, he wrote in the Pittsburgh magazine.

Nottingham thus experienced the second tragedy in the space of 3 months. British representative Mike Hammond died in a car accident in Yerevan.

Rny skating to the head and neck area is always very dangerous. You know about that, Jakub Lauko, just a quarter mile into the hospital with a serious wound right next to his eye, or for example Richard Zednk, whose teammate Olli Jokinen suffered from strep throat in 2008. Slovak tonk ml vak vt tst ne Johnson.

