Home Sports tragedy in the family, one dead and two injured
Sports

tragedy in the family, one dead and two injured

by admin
tragedy in the family, one dead and two injured

Modena, 17 January 2023 – Yet another family tragedy late morning at Solierain via Marconi, in the province of Modena.

It was found in an apartment 68-year-old man hanged wounded his wife and father-in-law.

It would have been the man – who then took his own life – who struck the wife with hammers at the height of one lite and then pursue the father in law, taken to the Baggiovara hospital in very serious conditions.

Fortunately, the woman does not seem to be in danger of life despite having reported injuries.

Il motive everything is still to be clarified.

On the spot the investigative nucleus of the weapon of the carabinieri eh sanitary of 118 with self-medication and ambulance.

See also  In Tokyo, the Italians immediately celebrate Cinque on the podium on the first day

You may also like

”I’m afraid, we should investigate the substances” –...

Udinese and Sottil’s short blanket

Sonia Bruganelli: “I spend Paolo Bonolis’ money, I...

Rhythmic scandal, the denunciation of the French champion...

Pordenone without his guide Burrai

Dino Baggio on Vialli: ‘Investigate the substances taken’

The Apu is still waiting to change gears

Borgo Valbelluna unreachable? De Battista brakes: “There is...

Inter, Inzaghi’s press conference for the Super Cup

Gesteco, when a company is also in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy