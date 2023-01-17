Modena, 17 January 2023 – Yet another family tragedy late morning at Solierain via Marconi, in the province of Modena.

It was found in an apartment 68-year-old man hanged wounded his wife and father-in-law.

It would have been the man – who then took his own life – who struck the wife with hammers at the height of one lite and then pursue the father in law, taken to the Baggiovara hospital in very serious conditions.

Fortunately, the woman does not seem to be in danger of life despite having reported injuries.

Il motive everything is still to be clarified.

On the spot the investigative nucleus of the weapon of the carabinieri eh sanitary of 118 with self-medication and ambulance.