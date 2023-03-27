The 11th edition of the Trail del Patriarca speaks Belluno and today, in Villa di Villa, in the Municipality of Cordignano (Treviso), involved over 500 athletes in the traditional 25 km race with 1400 meters in altitude. Gianpietro Barattin (Alpago Tornado Run) and Martina Da Rin Zanco (Atl. Dolomiti Belluno) took the top step of the podium.

Barattin, 44 years old from Puos d’Alpago, won in the men’s field after the second place of the 2022 edition won by Tiziano Moia. The race was decided around the 16th km, when the path began to descend decisively towards the finish line: Barattin extended, shattering the tread group and finishing in 2h04’21”. About forty seconds later, Luca Fabris from Treviso and Riccardo Gabrini from Emilia arrive hand in hand, rewarded with ex aequo second place. Sixth went to the Slovenian Zan Zepic, who triumphed at the Patriarca in 2021. Martina Da Rin Zanco, 27 years old from Laggio di Cadore, dominated the women’s race stopping the clock at 2h30’13”. The closest rivals from Cortina are Shari Chenet (TRM Team, 2h50’51”) and Elisabetta Gallo from Treviso (2h51’05”).

The route of the 11° Patriarch’s Trail it developed between paths and dirt roads in the foothills of Treviso. Immediately after the start, which took place from the square of Villa di Villa, the athletes took the Cai 1060 path, arriving in the splendid beech forest of Bosco del Cansiglio. From there, after spectacular ups and downs, the route arrived at Col Alt, crossed the Parco dei Carbonai – one of the seven theme parks in the’Upper Marca Trevigiana – and then went up to Col Oliver which with its 1120 meters of altitude represented the highest point of the route. From Col Oliver, already over halfway through the race, the race began to descend towards the plain, offering a last panoramic passage to Col Castelir, where the athletes passed next to the ruins of the Castelat, a’ancient fortification, before landing again in the square at Villa di Villa.

On the sidelines of the competitive test, the return of a non-competitive test over a distance of 10 km with 400 meters in altitude which saw Guido Busetti and Patrizia Zanette reach the finish line in front of all. On the same route, there is also space for 120 Nordic walking enthusiasts, attracted by the inaugural round of the Nordic Tour.