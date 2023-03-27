Culture is an expression of excellence and innovation, without forgetting the past. Fabrizio Modina understood this, giving life to a great project through the M-Cube Foundation of which he is President.

We had the opportunity to meet him to tell us about this reality. and I was immediately involved in his speech, as Fabrizio is a great and profound connoisseur of pop culture from the 70s to today, from Stra Wars to the big robots of the 80s, without forgetting Marvel and DC comics, as well as owning an immense collection of action figures.

All this passion and interest has led him to have a close relationship with the cultural panorama, thus giving life to the M-Cube Foundation, born in June 2022 which aims to bring together enthusiasts from all over Italy around him, through the sharing of a project in which we want to enhance the artistic heritage: cinema, animation, music, theater … starting from the end of the 19th century to reach the 2000s.

It is a wide-ranging project, born in Turin, as Fabrizio illustrates, in which communication entrepreneurs, artists, professionals who work in the museum curatorship sector have been involved, with whom we want to develop new startups and create dialogues with the communities.

Among the initiatives there are seminars such as the one concerning Classical and Modern Mythology, this has allowed us to be among the first in bringing the topic of manga and anime into universities. This activity makes it possible to make these themes better known to those to whom certain names are not known but the same discourse can be made in reverse, that is, to present contemporary titles to past generations.

There are many projects in the pipeline, for example the planning of exhibitions, at the moment we are working on setting up a virtual gallery, in which many collections will be included, including mine, so that they can be enjoyed by everyone.

The Foundation’s idea is to enhance the cultural fabric that exists in Italy, emphasizing the various artistic forms so as not to always and only live off the past, due to the fact that in certain environments it is hard to look to the future, thus avoiding having high culture and low culture. For example, in France it has been decades since they understood that comics are a very interesting form of art, in Italy it has only recently been appreciated; there is little sensitivity, as for too long, topics such as comics and cartoons have been considered products for children, therefore it is necessary to bring these themes to museums, universities, cultural circles to give them the right reading, enhancing their playful contents -cultural emphasizing the various aspects.

The path taken to become a central point as an Italian philanthropic institution has been traced.