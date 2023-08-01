Transfer market, live today: Mbappé, Mané, Kane, Isco, Félix…

20:09

CARLOS BORGES, IN AMSTERDAM

The 19-year-old Manchester City player, Carlos Borgesis on his way to Amsterdam to take medical tests as a new Ajax player – according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker will arrive at the Dutch club to reinforce the attack and try to help the team to culminate in the fight for the league titlewhich they could not lift last season.

ILIMAN NDIAYE, NEW MARSEILLE PLAYER

The Sheffield United player, who has cost €17 million, has signed a contract to join Marseille until mid 2028.

THE VLAHOVIC-LUKAKU EXCHANGE

Juventus insists on the exchange of Vlahovic-Lukaku but he wants one fee of 40 million euros from Chelsea. However, Chelsea keep talking internally about Vlahovic – according to Fabrizio Romano.

HOW MUCH WILL BARÇA GET FOR DEMBELÉ?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça will get more than 25 million euros for Dembelé but less than 50 million…

According to the journalist Mateo Moretto, Barça will receive around 27 million euros for Dembele.

CANCEL, SUBSTITUTE FOR DEMBELÉ?

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is expected that FC Barcelona try at least once more to bring João Cancelo using part of the budget Ousmane Dembele.

Otherwise, Barça will complete the operation of Ivan Fresnedaalready advanced with Valladolid.

THE PSG LOCKER ROOM AWAITS THE ARRIVAL OF DEMBELÉ

Barring a 180 degree turn in events, Ousmane Dembélé will become a new PSG footballer in the coming days.

The Parisian club is in full negotiation with Barça to finish closing the transfer price. The imminent arrival of the French international monopolizes all the attention at the Parc des Princes, to the point of overshadowing even the discreet results that Luis Enrique’s team is reaping this preseason.

SERGIO RAMOS WITHOUT TEAM

In the absence of a month for the closing of the transfer market in the main leagues, Sergio Ramos is without a team. The camero continues training alone waiting for an offer that can satisfy his interests and needs at 37 years old.

On June 2, the Parisian entity announced that it was not renewing him and that the Croatian Milan Skriniar I would replace him in the center of the rear.

Mourinho signs with Saudi Arabia…without leaving Roma

José Mourinho will be a new Saudi football collaborator. As reported by the Saudi news agency SPA, the Portuguese coach has signed for the board of directors of the Mahd Sports Academy for the next three years.

This relationship will not affect his current position in Roma and he will continue to work as coach of the Italian team.

André Silva points to Real Sociedad

The Real society expects to close in the next few days the incorporation of andre silva. According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations are very advanced and the player wants to get out of the RB Leipzig.

Now, the agreement depends on the two clubs, but They are already working so that the operation can take place.

Manchester City goes after Jérémy Doku

He Manchester City continues to scour the market for a replacement for Ryad Mahrez. The team led by Pep Guardiola wants a skilful winger who has alternatives on the pitch and the chosen one could be Jérémy Doku.

Doku is currently a player of the Rennais Stadium and has a rating of 28 million euros, according to the ‘transfermarkt’ portal.

Liverpool bet on Roméo Lavia

The team led by Jürgen Klopp continues to search for level players to reinforce the team’s midfield plot.

He Liverpool bet firmly by the fichjae of the Romeo Lavia, current Southampton player. The ‘red’ club will make a new offer to try to close the deal for the Belgian footballer.

Besides, the personal terms with the player have already been agreed for weeks.

Liverpool will bid again for Romeo Lavia, no doubts; it was already decided last week and club now ready to submit new proposal to Southampton. There's already green light from the player, it depends on Liverpool to agree fee with Southampton now.

Bayern throws ‘the house out the window’ for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich will do everything possible to close the signing of Harry Kane. The leaders of the Bavarian club have traveled to London to negotiate the transfer face to face with the president of Tottenham, Daniel Levy.

The ‘Spurs’ are a tough nut to crack in the negotiations and Bayern will send a new offer of close to €100 million to reinforce the squad of the German team with one of the best ‘killers’ of the football scene.

