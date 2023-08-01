Home » Palermo’s Amat was also affected
World

Palermo’s Amat was also affected

by admin
Palermo’s Amat was also affected

by gds.it – ​​13 seconds ago

For now, the damage has been relative: sites unreachable for a few minutes. Little stuff compared to the much more fearsome ransomware, data theft with a ransom request. But on their social media channels the pro-Russian hackers Noname057(16) were able to rejoice in their cyber attacks against the «Russophobic Italian authorities». In the viewfinder first…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “From transport to banks, hacker offensive against Italy: Palermo’s Amat also affected, appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nikola Jokić on scratches and scars | Sports

You may also like

Palermo season ticket campaign, 10,000 cards exceeded

ECOWAS Takes Center Stage: A Look at the...

Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford /...

Cardinal Marengo: “The Pope will give us courage”

Investigation Reveals Connection Between Tupamaros, FARC, and New...

The city of Yêrêlonbalidougou and the promises of...

XR Will Replace Mobile Phones by 2030 and...

Udinese – From Fabbian’s arrival to Samardzic’s farewell...

Confession of a woman from Kraljevo about domestic...

“Giant”, the autobiography of Isabelle Yacoubou, retracing her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy