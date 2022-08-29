From the possible Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange between United and Napoli, to the passage of Rovella to Monza: what can happen in the final days
Four days or so, to better define the objectives through the market. The closing of the doors is upon us (September 1st at 8 pm in Italy), yet several teams are still hoping for great hits. The highest figures as usual move in the Premier League, where there could be the most sensational movements of this final session.
