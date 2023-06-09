Transfers: Cenk Özkacar (OL) sold to Valencia

OL have announced the permanent transfer of their young defender Cenk Özkacar (22). Loaned this season to the Spanish club, with which he played 21 matches in all competitions, the Turkish international (3 selections) saw his purchase option exercised. This will allow Lyon to pocket the sum of 5 million euros.
Özkacar arrived in Lyon in the summer of 2020 from Turkish D2. But he will never have had the opportunity to express himself there between a loan to Louvain (2021-2022) and a single Coupe de France match (11 minutes during the 0-2 defeat against Monaco, April 21, 2021 ) played with the OL first team.