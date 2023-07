Lesley Ugochukwu has limited playing time at his training club Rennes, which started him only 14 times last season in L1. At 19, the midfielder could look elsewhere, two years from the end of his contract. Courted by West Ham, he has been in negotiations with Chelsea for about ten days. The Blues, whose priority is called Moisés Caicedo (Brighton), are looking to strengthen their midfield.

