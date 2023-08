Lille, which is looking to strengthen its midfield after the end of André Gomes’ loan and the departure of Jonas Martin, is trying to attract the Argentinian midfielder from Gimnasia La Plata Ignacio Miramon (20).

The LOSC would have even made an offer greater than 6 M€, according to the Argentine press. Under contract until December 2025, Miramon has played 22 of Gimnasia’s 27 matches this year.

