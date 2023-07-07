Trapani restarts from Valerio Antonini with a bang: taken Pierpaolo Marini

Trapani starts again. After a week, Valerio Antonini’s new project is finally revealed. Trapani Shark concluded today the bureaucratic process after the payment of the first FIP ​​installment, a necessary requirement for enrollment in the next A2 championship. The sports title comes from Stella Azzurra Roma. The old Pallacanestro Trapani of Pietro Basciano, yesterday, withdrew the registration to the same championship, leaving the Trapani Shark the only city representative.

Initially it was supposed to be a handover, then the two sides did not agree. And now the pre-agreement has been officially terminated with nothing to claim. “I decided to tone down the tone – says the new president Antonini – where it was obvious to everyone. The story is closed with Basciano and now we have an immense job to complete. I am working diligently and directly in first person”.

Then the fireworks: “I announce that we have concluded the agreement for the arrival of Pierpaolo Marini, it was a lightning negotiation. We immediately reached an agreement with the player and agreed to pay Treviglio a buyout since he had an existing contract. We are negotiating the arrival of Cinciarini and I am convinced that we will be able to close his contract: he would be our cover player. We are also negotiating Uglietti and Baldi Rossi who is under contract with Cantù. I expect the player to be ours by tomorrow. We closed for the return of Rei Pullazi, an athlete extremely appreciated by the whole Trapani environment. The confirmed players from last year’s roster are Mollura, Renzi and Romeo. We are doing the impossible to build a very strong quintet of players and an extraordinary bench. The team will be entrusted to Daniele Parente. He was initially hesitant about the possibility of creating such a team. By Tuesday I want to close the roster because we are in a hurry. Once the Italians are finished, we will immediately go and get the foreigners, completing the team”.

Antonini is a real cyclone. He arrived in Trapani with the idea of ​​creating a real multi-sports club, something quite rare on the Italian scene but very frequent abroad. It starts from A2 in basketball and from Serie D in football. Identical logo, identical shirts, a single property and a single project for the two major city teams. And the objectives are very clear: “We want to win the championship and Daniele Parente knows it”.

There are numerous novelties in the basketball sector: the company, in fact, is completely new and the first steps are also to be closed in the management. The general manager will be Julio Trovato, an ex who returns.

“Found I met him on Tuesday and we agree on everything – says Antonini -: he had a hesitation for private matters but we have studied a solution for this too”.

Then, maximum concentration on the Palazzetto Comunale dello Sport. The PalaIlio is an obsolete structure. “It’s in bad shape, the facility needs a total makeover and a general refurbishment will be underway. New roofing, new ventilation, renovation of the medical room, changing rooms, new scoreboards, we are evaluating the possibility of installing a cube on a new parquet floor, turnstiles at the entrance. When the works are finished, the PalaIlio will be a showpiece. The works are preparatory for realizing events other than sports, such as concerts, conferences and more. Now we have to complete the management, the administrative secretary will be Dario Gentile, former press officer of the old company “.

The youth sector will be tackled from next week: there are few facilities in the city. “I’m carrying out a sensational investment for a city that was destined for total oblivion: perhaps the B in basketball could have done it and who knows about football. I expect at least a 70% subscriber only fill in both sports. Between football and basketball, the investment is at least 4.5 million. In the last 3 days Trapani was seen as a chimera, now with the first contracts, the first real shots, the perception of our project is changing. The atmosphere has changed. This is a great city, the environment is warm and with the right project, like ours, all the players want to come. If we manage to score this double win, with basketball in A1 and football in C, we will be seen by all of Italy as a very serious interlocutor”.

Also announced the start of the season ticket campaign, scheduled for July 14th. There will be no pre-emption and the focus is heavily on the double basketball/football season ticket.

Single subscription

Football grandstand + basketball parterre 480€

Football grandstand + Ordinary basketball 420€

Bleachers + Parterre basket €380

Football bleachers + Ordinary basketball 260€

Curva soccer + Ordinary basketball 160€

Basketball only prices

Parterre central 325€

Parterre steps €200

Ordinary €170

Over 65 70€

Under 18 (accompanied by an adult season ticket holder) €50

Football only prices

Central stand €275

Side stand €210

Stairs €150

curve 80€

Over 65 (lateral grandstand, steps and curve) €50

Over 65 (Central Grandstand) €125

Under 14 (accompanied by an adult season ticket holder) €25

