“The eyes of the soul will never see what the mind simply sees, they will hear beyond, they will listen sensitivelyperceiving the truth”.

This is where the last work of Fredericha Taccari, 37-year-old artist and writer from the Marche region. Her Fifth Book”The invisible and human nature” is a journey to discover and elevate oneself, going deep down, thus getting to know and perceive the world of invisible energies.

“My intent, after a work on myself, of introspection, which began in 2016 and is still ongoing – explains the author -, is to convey positive messages, of awareness and self-knowledge, with what I write I love to create food for thought to achieve well-being between body, mind and soul, in this period in which the world is dominated by chaos. Yes, an era of great progress, but also a time in which man he has lost touch with himself and one’s own spirituality, understood as research and deep listening of one’s being by coming into contact with the most intimate and secret part of oneself. The truth it is within uswe must have the courage to go deep down, let ourselves be radiated by our own inner light, it is inherent in each of us, to light up the darkness that is being created outside, in the world“.

The latest book by writer Fredericha Taccari

In 2018 Fredericha started publishing his first books (“Every instant breathed”, “Loving simply loving” and “Finding yourself a woman”). In 2020 she decided to start putting her inner journey, her own direct experience at the “service” of others in her book “The awakening of soul”.

Now he has given birth to “The Invisible and Human Nature” to go beyond the purely physical concept of the matter. “To know one’s higher self, becoming sensitive, attentive and aware of what we are – says the writer – is necessary give importance to your soul, listening to each other, getting to know each other in an intimate and profound way. We need to recognize these invisible energies, go beyond what the mind is used to seeing, beyond what is rational, detach from the surface of things to go deep. A clever means of doing this it is certainly meditation, which is nothing more than an intimate, careful and sensitive observation of ourselves and what surrounds us, useful for better understanding our reality. Nothing more concrete, let’s talk about the “here and now”, of being present to oneself. It is must have a mind free from conditioningwork on our emotions, recognize them, observe them, purify them and let them go, it is always necessary to understand what happens inside us in every situation we live, in addition we must have a very scrupulous and attentive care of our bodylet us not forget that it is our temple”.

For Taccari the secret is this: rediscovering oneself in a higher situationseeing reality with different eyes, from a different perspective, and living in an authentic, sensitive and profound way.