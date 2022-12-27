Home News Cyclist falls after being hit by a car: transported to hospital by air ambulance
One person was seriously injured following a road accident that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday 27 December in Camporosso, in the municipality of Tarvisio, in via Alpi Giulie.

Due to causes under investigation by the police, alerted by the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure, a person, while pedaling on a bicycle, collided with a car and fell to the ground, suffering various injuries to the upper body.

After the call to Nue112, the operators immediately forwarded the call to the Sores station and the nurses sent an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.
The person was transported in yellow code, by flight, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

