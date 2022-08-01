Xiamen Net News (Reporter Shen Weibin from this website) On July 30, the 2022 CBC Fujian Club Trials (pre-season) and Siming Trend Ceremony were held in Xiamen. Trend lovers on both sides of the Taiwan Strait dance their youth, showing the youthful vitality of the city.

In recent years, Siming District of Xiamen has made great efforts to build IP of sports + tourism fashion brand, and took multiple measures to promote the high-quality development of culture, sports and other industries and convert them into tourism resources. The holding of this event is just a measure of Siming District to create a sports + tourism fashion brand IP.

It is understood that the 2022CBC Street Dance Championship covers five dance types: Breaking, Hiphop, Locking, Popping, and Waacking; it adopts the professional club competition system, including preseason, regular season, playoffs, finals, and all-star games.

At the scene of the Fujian Club Trial (pre-season), elite dancers of various dance styles competed on the stage to show off their hip-hop talent. After fierce competition, Lian won the championship of Breaking project; Chang Chen won the championship of Hiphop project; Xiaoshu won the championship of Locking project; Xiaowu won the championship of Popping project; Yuqing won the championship of Waacking project.

In addition to the Fujian Club Trial (pre-season), there were also a cross-strait popular Chinese song exchange competition and hip-hop trend performances. Among them, the cross-strait popular Chinese song exchange competition emphasized the interaction and artistry of hip-hop culture. Seven elite dancers from both sides of the Taiwan Strait competed, and finally the Iron Man Jacky won the title of “Cross-Strait Iron Man King”. The hip-hop trend performance includes hip-hop rap, trendy graffiti, dance performances and other links, presenting the new cross-strait youth cultural party.

It is reported that the event was hosted by the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Siming District, Xiamen.

