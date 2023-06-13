Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball Expo will be held in November- Chinadaily.com.cn

China Daily, June 13 (Reporter Sun Xiaochen) The reporter learned from the press conference held at the World Trade Hotel in Beijing this morning that the first International Basketball Expo (Jinjiang, China) in 2023 (hereinafter referred to as “Basketball Expo”) will be held in 2023. From November 8th to 12th, it will be held at the Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Fujian. Leaders from the Chinese Basketball Association, China World Trade Center Co., Ltd., Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government, and hundreds of cooperative enterprises and representatives of the news media attended the press conference.

The Basketball Expo is the first basketball festival in China. It is co-sponsored by the Chinese Basketball Association and China World Trade Center Co., Ltd., and jointly created by the Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government. One body, a panoramic view of the grand development of Chinese basketball, a comprehensive gathering of energy from all walks of life, and a carnival for basketball lovers. Basketball Expo is a basketball festival for everyone.

Xu Jicheng, vice chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, explained in depth the brand positioning, vision and mission of the Basketball Expo, and said: “The Basketball Expo was initiated because of the love of basketball. It gathers the multidimensional needs of the government, market, and society for basketball, and carries Initiate the original intention of basketball from all parties, and in the name of basketball, create a basketball value platform for co-creation, sharing and sharing; it is the first basketball sports festival in China, integrating basketball career achievement display, basketball industry linkage, basketball cultural experience, etc. A panoramic view of the grand development of Chinese basketball, a comprehensive gathering of energy from all walks of life, and a carnival for basketball lovers. The International Basketball Expo is a basketball festival that belongs to everyone! Looking forward to meeting you in Jinjiang in November, at the Basketball Expo, and CHINA BOOM together !”

The new concept of CHINA BOOM breaks the traditional exhibition

Zhang Qing, founder and CEO of Beijing Keyway Sports Consulting Co., Ltd., introduced the core content of the International Basketball Expo at the press conference. “This year’s International Basketball Expo breaks through the traditional exhibition mode and takes CHINA BOOM as a new planning concept, namely Basketball (basketball) + Original (original) + Opportunity (opportunity) + Master (authority). The design of the basketball expo exhibition area also follows The planning concept of CHINA BOOM has set up five major exhibition areas: professional basketball exhibition area (Pro), female basketball exhibition area (Female), trendy basketball exhibition area (Street), youth basketball exhibition area (Youth), and rural basketball exhibition area (Rural). The International Basketball Expo is It is a gathering of basketball energy that integrates events, experiences, interactions, forum meetings, theme activities, etc.,” Zhang Qing said.

The basketball expo will hold a series of official projects at the same time, such as official conference activities, authoritative releases, official sponsored events, official sponsored events, excellent case presentations, etc.; it will also build themed content activities and special project carrying platforms for various partners, such as fans Conference, CHINA BOOM themed activities, basketball night, basketball music festival, fans shooting contest, basketball e-sports exhibition games and other fashionable, trendy, fun and innovative basketball themed live activities. It is expected that the total number of activities will exceed 100 games, Jinjiang and basketball fans across the country create an unforgettable CHINA BOOM, and jointly create a basketball festival that belongs to everyone.

Heavyweight promotion ambassadors support the five core sectors

Liu Yudong, a member of the China Basketball Hall of Fame, serves as the promotion ambassador for the professional basketball section. Shao Ting, the former captain of the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team, serves as the promotion ambassador for the women’s basketball section. Song Xiaobo, a member of the China Basketball Hall of Fame and director of the Youth Committee of the Chinese Basketball Association, serves as the promotion ambassador for the youth basketball section. China Wu You, a well-known streetball culture promoter, served as the promotion ambassador for the trendy basketball section.

Ms. Song Xiaobo is very much looking forward to the holding of the basketball expo. She said: “As women are increasingly breaking through themselves and showing the perfect fusion of beauty and strength, women’s basketball is also becoming more and more popular. In the new era of Chinese-style modern sports development Now, women’s basketball is leading the transformation of women’s sports in the most unique way. I believe that basketball can enable more women to have a more exciting life. Therefore, I am very grateful to the Basketball Expo for launching the women’s basketball section, highlighting the importance of women’s basketball I am very much looking forward to gathering more women’s basketball-related partners on the platform of the Basketball Expo, presenting the power of women’s basketball in various ways, and showing the development achievements and future trends of women’s basketball.”

Basketball Metaverse brings a new online technology experience

The Basketball Expo places special emphasis on the strong injection of technological energy, not only in the planning and recruitment of various exhibition areas, but also intensifies the introduction of cutting-edge technology and digital sports, multi-dimensional display of the digital basketball industry, and fully promotes the digitalization and wisdom of the Basketball Expo itself. Therefore, in the first year of the Basketball Expo, the Metaverse of the Basketball Expo was launched, breaking the dimension, expanding time and space, providing a value platform for more partners, and creating new models and new ways for friends from all walks of life to participate in and experience the Basketball Expo.

Join hands with Jinjiang to create “Basketball City”

In recent years, based on the strong sporting goods manufacturing industry, Jinjiang has made great efforts in sports competition performances. Large-scale events have landed one after another, mass events continue to be hot, and sports services and sports manufacturing are integrated. Jinjiang’s sports industry is gradually building a new development pattern. .

The establishment of the first basketball expo in Jinjiang is another great innovation in the practice of “Jinjiang experience”. The Organizing Committee of the Basketball Expo will work closely with the Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government to jointly create new models and practices for Chinese basketball and even Chinese sports, fully activate the industrial platform and leading effect of the Basketball Expo, and make the basketball industry a new city in Jinjiang. Business card with new economic growth point.

Jinjiang City attaches great importance to the Basketball Expo. Wang Mingyuan, Mayor of Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government, said that this cooperation will promote more high-quality resources to come to Jinjiang, amplify the flow effect, detonation effect, and multiplier effect, and help Jinjiang build a super node of China‘s basketball industry. Boost the new development of Chinese basketball.

“Chinese basketball year-end feast” is about to start

The establishment of the Basketball Expo is an important achievement of the Chinese Basketball Association in implementing and promoting the “14th Five-Year Action Plan for Chinese Basketball”, and it is another determined innovation to practice the association’s brand vision, mission and values.

“Basketball Expo will have the opportunity to become a new model of China‘s sports development and innovation!” At the press conference of the International Basketball Expo, Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, said: “The Basketball Expo is the promotion of the ‘1-2-4’ strategy of the Chinese Basketball Association. The important move is to create a platform for everyone to share the achievements of basketball development and the joy of basketball. I hope that you will find what you like through the basketball expo, increase your imagination and enthusiasm for basketball, and help us discover the future of basketball together!”

It is believed that with the support of all walks of life, the brand-new concept of CHINA BOOM will open a new chapter of Chinese basketball and create an unprecedented “Chinese basketball energy gathering place” for hundreds of millions of Chinese basketball fans and the Chinese basketball industry. The Basketball Expo, the year-end feast of Chinese basketball, will be unveiled in November. We look forward to gathering friends from all walks of life in Jinjiang and CHINA BOOM together!

