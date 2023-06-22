Triathlon, Kienle: “As a cyclist, you almost feel like fair game”

Triathlon Sebastian Kienle

“As a cyclist, you almost feel like fair game”

Triathlete Sebastian Kienle is one of the strongest cyclists on the scene

The fatal bike accident at Ironman Hamburg triggered a safety debate. However, triathlon professional Sebastian Kienle feels more fear on public roads than in competitions. The potential for aggression had increased tremendously.

The images of the fatal accident at the Ironman in Hamburg also left their mark on Sebastian Kienle. “You keep getting dulled. Incredibly terrible things happen every day,” emphasizes the 38-year-old in an interview with the German Press Agency: “Nevertheless, of course, it takes you completely differently if you have this responsibility at this moment, to say something about it and knowing that a relatively significant number of people are watching it.”

Kienle was on duty as a TV expert at the race almost three weeks ago when a companion motorcycle and an age group athlete collided on the bike course, killing the motorcyclist. “One imagines that those involved are sitting in front of the television at home and watching this terrible accident. It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in this sport,” says Kienle.

Before his last long-distance appearance in Germany this Sunday at the triathlon classic in Roth, the 38-year-old ex-world champion praised the organizers in Germany overall. “In general, I believe that our races in Germany have an extremely high standard of safety, and overall I’ve always felt very safe at the races here,” says Kienle.

“In my opinion, the potential for aggression has increased tremendously”

The 2014 Ironman World Champion, who ushered in a German era in Hawaii with his triumph, and the 2018 Roth winner is more afraid of cycling training on public roads than in competitions anyway. “In between, as a cyclist, you almost feel like fair game,” says Kienle.

Aging healthy through fasting

He reports that he actually hardly ever goes on an exit where there isn’t a potentially life-threatening situation that is only prevented because he drives very carefully: “I think the potential for aggression has increased tremendously.” He would be relieved if he no longer has to face it after the end of his career after this season.

