FIERA MILANO In May 2024 Transpotec Logitec and Next Mobility Exhibition will take place simultaneously – News

The Next Mobility Exhibition, an event dedicated to means, solutions, policies and technologies for a sustainable mobility system, and Transpotec Logitec, the leading event in Italy for road haulage and logistics, will in fact take place simultaneously next year at Fiera Milano .

The first is scheduled for 8 to 10 May 2024, while Transpotec Logitec will last one day longer, until 11. The two events will each maintain their own identity and project, but will at the same time offer operators the opportunity for interesting points of contact. And they will occupy a total of 6 pavilions.

Transpotec Logitec confirms itself as the reference appointment for the transport and logistics of goods with a complete offer of vehicles, services and products; a rich proposal for meetings dedicated to the many key development themes of the sector and a large external area dedicated to vehicle tests, but also to passion.

Organized in partnership with AGENS (Confederal Transport and Services Agency), ANAV (National Association of Road Transporters) and ASSTRA (Transport Association), NME, after the good results of the first edition, is back, repositioning itself in the international trade fair calendar in a more functional period for market demands and with an even more ambitious objective: to offer a broad vision of integrated mobility for people, with solutions oriented towards the development and implementation of the necessary modal shift between collective mobility and motorized private mobility and the opportunity to discover the sector also thanks to a rich schedule of conferences and workshops.

The physical proximity will also allow important opportunities for reflection on aspects common to the two sectors. First of all, the energy transition and the new prospects for infrastructural renewal, key issues for the sustainable development of transport and logistics of goods and people, especially in light of the deadlines set at European level.

Another transversal theme will be mobility in the city: if the world of freight transport is evolving towards an ever greener last mile, thanks to electric vans and innovative micro-mobility solutions, the passenger transport sector is working to offer more and more integrated solutions that can constitute valid alternatives to the use of the private car: from the bus to the train, from scooters to bike sharing, from self-driving shuttles to the future prospects of air mobility.

The point of contact between the two markets are the new increasingly sustainable engines, the common need for recharging infrastructure, the commitment to R&D for the development of innovative and increasingly widespread technologies to reduce or eliminate emissions and improve shift. There are many common themes that will be able to find expression thanks to this contemporaneity, which will also allow for an enhancement of the services dedicated to the two events and a better use by operators of both appointments.

