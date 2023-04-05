A meeting that smacks of a last resort for Piacenza last in the standings, reached in the 87th place by Triestina after having been in the lead for a long time. There are still four gap points from Triestina who, with three days to go, if they don’t mean the mathematical relegation we are close to. All the more reason the away from Piacenza makes even more sense, while the Curva Furlan he is living a moment not very dissimilar, with the playouts increasingly certain and with them the specter of the D that looms.

Photo by Anej Ujčič