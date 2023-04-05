Following the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the minister for national security Itamar Ben Gvir (party leader Jewish power) called for the immediate convening of the Government Defense Council and affirmed that “the time has come to cut off heads in Gaza”: that is, to resume the targeted executions of those who foment armed attacks against Israel. «The government of which I belong – she said – must respond powerfully to the rocket launches of Hamas. They require a response that goes beyond the bombing of sand dunes and uninhabited places.” With these words he expressed an indirect criticism of the defense minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) which instead leans towards measured reactions, which do not risk triggering an escalation on various fronts.

EU: maximum condemnation of the violence, no to escalation

“We are closely following what is happening in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories. Europe is deeply concerned about the increase in tensions and violence that we have seen in the night within the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque. At the same time, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the rocket attack on Israel from Gaza.” This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission for foreign policy, Peter Stano. “In this time it is extremely important to preserve the historic status quo of the sacred site and we appeal to all parties, as we have done in the past, to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could contribute to escalating already high tensions. Particularly in this period of religious holidays,” he added.