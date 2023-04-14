Zalgiris Kaunas crowns its magical season, hitting the return to the Euroleague Playoffs after four years: the Lithuanians do theirs, beat Bayern in Munich, thus taking advantage of Baskonia’s knockout on the Olympiacos field. The former Jasikevicius’s Barcelona will be the rival of the Lithuanian team, which keeps alive the dream of playing in the Final Four at home.

In Zalgiris the top scorer is Lekavicius (20), in double figures also Smits (16), Ulanovas (12) and Dimsa (10). In Bayern there are 14 from Walden followed by 12 from Obst and 10 from Lucic.