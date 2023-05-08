Trpišovský remembers Jurečka in the second league: There was a substitute. He hopes Van Buren will continue

Václav Jurečka. Another name could not be widely discussed after the overwhelming victory of Slavia footballers over Bohemians 6:0. “I think that lately we’ve all come to like hard workers, who may not be so likable, but they are beneficial to the team,” remarked coach Jindřich Trpišovský to the author of four goals. He also talked about the time when Jurečka worked in the second league in Kolín. He also explained why midfielder Christos Zafeiris was substituted at half-time, or talked about the future of forward Mick van Buren.

