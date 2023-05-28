Trpišovský wants three reinforcements. Linger? The ball is in his court, says the coach

He feels that a lot can happen. “There is no concrete offer for anyone on the table yet,” the chief strategist of the Red and Whites repeated the information he had previously mentioned on Tuesday after the match in Olomouc. “We will have to be ready. It would be ideal if no one left and the three players came,” he smiled Trpišovsky.

The offensive will be strengthened by striker Mojmír Chytil from Olomouc, we are just waiting for official confirmation from both clubs. But even according to the way Chytil and the coaches talked after the match on Tuesday, it was obvious that the transfer was agreed. It can be assumed that the next promising players will be from the Czech league, or from Scandinavia, where stitching has been intensively targeting recently.

“If someone leaves, we have to consider whether to cover it from our own resources or look at the market. For example, we have two players that we have been interested in since the summer and now it looks like it won’t happen. But it can turn around, just like with Zafeiris,” remarked the coach of the Vršovice team, adding that he would like to see some returnees from loan spells or young players in the preparation, such as defender Tomáš Vlček, who is visiting Pardubice this season.

Who will leave Slavia in the summer? Discussion in the Přímák showVideo : Sport.cz

In Eden, they generally expect the greatest interest to be in left-back David Jurásek. Trpišovský repeated that many clubs are monitoring the situation around him. “David is an exceptional player thanks to the typology of his left foot, dynamism, speed and football skills. He made huge progress defensively as well, he is a complex player. There are few of them on the market, basically every club in Europe is looking for a left back and a striker, so he should leave for an adequate amount that can fill the club’s budget for the future. Nothing is on the table now, it’s not even at the stage where something is imminent, but it will definitely gain some momentum,” the Slavist coach guessed.

The future of midfielder Ondřej Linger, who has a contract with Slavia for only one year and has not yet signed a new one, will also be discussed. “The ball is in his court, he has the maximum possible offer from the club,” outlined Trpišovský.

Slavia lost the league by themselves. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo : Sport.cz