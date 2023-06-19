Ibrahima Konaté, after the victory of the Blues against Greece: “There was a lot of fatigue”

“How did you experience this evening?

We will be able to think about the holidays a little bit. We finished with the three points and without conceding a goal. For us defenders, this is the most important.

After a long season, did your legs feel a little heavier?

Yes a little bit, I think the whole group felt it. There was a lot of accumulated fatigue during this season. Now it’s over, we’re happy.

Did you regret the refereeing?

He made a few mistakes, but we’re not going to blame him. I learned on the pitch that it was his last game so I’m very happy for him. We should all congratulate him. The match passed, we won, we would have liked to score more goals, but the most important thing is that we took the three points.

You seem to be getting better and better with Dayot Upamecano, it looks like a hinge for the future. Do you share this opinion?

It is sure that we have made a few matches together with the France team now, but it is too early to say that this is the future. We continue to work. We have managed to do this since the start of the selection, but there are a lot of players in our position. The competition is incredible. »

