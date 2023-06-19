Home » German right-wing party proposes to replace the EU with a new community
by admin
The German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) believes that the European Union (EU) has to be replaced by a new community in Europe, according to the movement’s program for the European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024, which Die Welt had access.

“Our patience with the European Union has run out. That is why we are in favor of an orderly dissolution of the Union and we want to establish in its place a new European economic community, a community of interests, “they say from the party.

Likewise, the movement denounces that “the EU and the globalist elites that support it” said goodbye many years ago to “the original idea of ​​the founding fathers of the European community.” He also points out that the community block “became an undemocratic construction” that attracts more and more violence and is governed by a “non-transparent and uncontrolled bureaucracy.”

According to the party, a German withdrawal from the EU or an orderly dissolution of the bloc will be necessary if the party’s “fundamental reform approaches” cannot be “implemented within a reasonable time frame.”

According to the results of the DeutschlandTrend poll by the ARD television channel, published on June 1, the AfD shares second place in terms of voting intentions in Germany with the Social Democrats (SPD), with 18%. This is the best mark in this survey for the AfD since September 2018. With RT

