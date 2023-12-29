Home » Hao Peng emphasized at the 2023 Provincial Grassroots Party Building Work Review Meeting that we should strengthen political leadership to serve the overall situation of the center to ensure and promote the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era with high-quality party building. Li Lecheng attended
The 2023 Provincial Grassroots Party Building Work Review Meeting was held on December 28 in Shenyang, with Provincial Party Committee Secretary Hao Peng emphasizing the importance of strengthening political leadership to serve the overall situation of the center and to promote the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era through high-quality party building.

During the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building were thoroughly studied and implemented. The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on strengthening grassroots party building was fully implemented. The work reports of the municipal party committee secretaries and the party (working) committee secretaries directly under the provincial party committee on grassroots party building work were reviewed and arrangements were made for grassroots party building work in the province.

In his speech, Hao Peng highlighted the significant improvement in the grassroots party building work of the province over the past year. He emphasized the need for next year to focus on “overcoming difficulties” and make efforts towards this goal. He also mentioned that it is a critical year for achieving the goals and tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and for comprehensively revitalizing the New Breakthrough Three-Year Action. Therefore, the grassroots party building work in the province must serve the overall situation and ensure the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era through high-quality party building.

Hao Peng outlined four requirements for doing a good job in grassroots party building in the coming year. First, he emphasized the need to focus on political guidance and promote grassroots party organizations and members to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards.” Second, he stressed the importance of central work and transforming organizational advantages into a powerful force for promoting comprehensive revitalization. Third, he highlighted the need to strengthen the foundation and comprehensively improve the organizational functions of grassroots party organizations in various fields. Finally, he underscored the importance of strict party governance and creating a clean and upright grassroots political environment.

He also emphasized the importance of tightening responsibilities and implementing responsibilities, urging party committees at all levels to firmly establish the concept that doing a good job in party building is the greatest political achievement.

The meeting was attended by members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and relevant provincial leaders, who also watched a short video of the province’s grassroots party building work in 2023. The meeting was significant in highlighting the province’s commitment to high-quality party building to promote comprehensive revitalization in the new era.

