When Xiaomi Motors was released, Yu Chengdong spoke out: Wenjie M9 is set to exceed 20,000 units and create a global high-end car miracle – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

Xiaomi Motors Exceeds 20,000 Units with Wenjie M9, Says Yu Chengdong

At the recent Xiaomi Motors press conference, Yu Chengdong made an exciting announcement: the total number of Wenjie M9 units has surpassed 20,000, setting the stage for a global high-end car miracle.

Kuai Technology reported on December 29 that Yu Chengdong took to WeChat Moments to share the news of Wenjie M9’s success. “Wenjie M9 is at its peak, with unbounded imagination. The cumulative number of Dading units exceeds 20,000! The blind order of 60,000 units is in the process of being converted into a large order!” he stated. He also added that M9 has created a miracle for global high-end cars.

Interestingly, before the Xiaomi Auto Technology Conference, Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, released posters paying tribute to car companies such as BYD, Weixiaoli, and Huawei. However, only Huawei responded to Lei Jun’s tribute, with all other car companies ignoring it. When Yu Chengdong spoke at the conference, he notably did not mention Xiaomi Motors and Lei Jun’s tribute.

During the Wenjie M9 launch conference, Yu Chengdong boldly claimed that the car is more than one generation ahead of its peers, sparking widespread attention and discussion in the industry.

Reportedly, Wenjie M9 is a smart car that combines innovative technology and excellent user experience. It is equipped with ten major Huawei smart devices, including HUAWEI XPIXEL smart headlights, HUAWEI SOUND excellent series of speakers, Huawei Touring smart chassis, and HUAWEI ADS2.0 Automobile “black technology“.

