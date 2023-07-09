Tatiana López resigned from the Council, her goal, the Mayor’s Office

“There is no Pereirano who claims to be two Quebradenses, but if there are two Quebradenses who claim to be Pereiranos, that has to change”, Tatiana López. In an event that had two phases, the now former councilor of Dosquebradas Tatiana López Saldarriaga, presented her resignation to the municipal corporation in order to unite and focus all efforts on reaching…

