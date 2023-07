The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the deals signed by Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis, the two rookies chosen in the last Draft.

The ex-Indiana guard was selected at No. 17 and will earn about 3.7 million next season.

Pepperdine’s outfielder Lewis was selected in No. 40. The details of his contract are not known, but it is probably a multi-year one foreseen by the new Second Round Exception.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook