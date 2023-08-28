Trpišovský was raised by the (un)cards, Látal reacted surprisingly

First, he reprimanded the home goalkeeping coach Oldřich Pařížek for leaving the technical zone in the 41st minute shortly before the penalty kick, during which his charge Hanuš caught the shooter Jurečka.

Already after the end of the first half, Látal saw the yellow card when leaving for the cabins. “We were talking about my family,” Látal answered with an ironic touch at the press conference, which earned him a reprimand. However, he wondered about the penalty for Chanturishvili’s hand. “I haven’t seen it yet, but it wasn’t played for five minutes, it could have been resolved earlier,” he commented on the penalty kick, the correctness of which was examined by VAR for almost five minutes.

In the second half, the visiting bench also turned yellow. In the 65th minute, Trpišovský and his assistant Zdenek Houštecký were reprimanded.

“I got upset because I don’t like yellow cards for standing tackles. Then there are slides like Souček’s from behind on Zafeiris, who is without a yellow card. It bothers me a lot when the team that wants to attack the whole match has more yellow cards than the defending team,” Trpišovský said about the foul from the 65th minute. However, it needs to be corrected, because the players from Jablonec saw the yellow card four times, the visiting footballers were reprimanded three times.

“Specifically, for example, the yellow card for Ogbua after a stand-up fight with Hübschman, and in the first half Tijani got a yellow card for a stand-up fight. And then there are slides and nothing. I hate tackles from behind on technical players who want to play. When three tackles are made from behind on a foul play during half-time and there is no yellow card, and then a player gets it for a standing fight… We are all fighting for it to be different,” explained Trpišovský.

The game was often interrupted by fouls. “We didn’t play much in clear time, there were an awful lot of fouls. It is very difficult to get under pressure when there is no play every two, three minutes, thirty and forty seconds, because the defense just needs to form and they can take a breather… It is a shame, especially in the second half, even thanks to the 1:1 result, it could have been up and down football. Unfortunately, they didn’t play more than they did and it’s a shame,” concluded Trpišovský.

