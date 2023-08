The Tübingen medical group has again written a letter to Prof. Thomas Mertens on the subject of corona vaccinations. The doctors and scientists as well as the Tübingen Post-Vac self-help group are reacting to a letter from the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) at the Robert Koch Institute at the end of June. When it comes to the topics of side effects of vaccination and excess mortality in temporal connection with…

75% of the article is still covered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook