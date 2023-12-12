‘Turco’ Mohamed leaves Pumas for ‘personal issues’

The University board in Mexico City announced at a press conference the departure of Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed from Pumas. The coach cited personal issues as the reason for his resignation. The board of directors of the UNAM team confirmed the departure of Mohamed and appointed Gustavo Lena as the new coach of Pumas.

Mohamed’s tenure with Pumas lasted just eight months. He took over in the last three days of Clausura 2023, winning two games and tying one, but ultimately failing to secure a spot in the classification zone by just one point.

During the Apertura 2023 tournament, Mohamed led Pumas to direct qualification to the quarterfinals, finishing in fourth position. However, they were ultimately eliminated by Tigres in the semifinals.

In addition to the Clausura 2023 and Apertura 2023 tournaments, Mohamed also directed Pumas in the Leagues Cup, where the team was eliminated in the group stage.

Mohamed leaves Pumas after coaching 29 games, with 12 wins, six draws, and eleven losses, and a goal difference of 46 for and 36 against. The decision to appoint Gustavo Lena as the new coach comes as Pumas looks to move forward following Mohamed’s departure.

