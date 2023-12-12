Latin Music Idol Ricardo Arjona Announces Indefinite Retirement Due to Health Issue

Guatemalan Singer Ricardo Arjona Retires Indefinitely Due to Health Issues

Iconic Guatemalan singer and composer Ricardo Arjona has announced his indefinite retirement from music due to a serious health problem. The news was delivered from Chile, where he held two concerts in Santiago on December 9 and 10, and is one of his favorite destinations with a large number of fans.

The 59-year-old artist shared a statement on his Instagram, giving the reasons for his decision to stop his nearly four-decade-long career. “Thank you for making the impossible so easy,” he wrote. “Today will be the last concert of [la gira] Black and White. To all the cities that this tour of 159 concerts touched, my eternal gratitude.

Arjona detailed the reasons for his decision, expressing gratitude to the doctors who helped him continue performing despite an imminent surgery. “I have had six spinal infiltrations in the last two months to be able to remain standing in this farewell,” he said.

The musician also thanked his concert team and, especially, his fans. “I will have to disappear to invent a reason that is bigger than this. If I can’t find it, I prefer not to come back,” he added.

Arjona’s career began in the mid-1980s, expanding throughout Latin America starting in the 1990s. He has recorded twenty studio albums, with 20 million records sold, and has had 36 songs on the Hot Latin Songs list and five number ones on the Top Latin Albums list.

Ricardo Arjona has left a lasting impact on Latin music and his retirement marks the end of an era.