The Diary app! Check out the news and features of iOS 17.2

Christmas gift from Apple. From this very moment, you can now update the operating system of your iPhone and all the fun… And so that you can understand what news is coming, here we will tell you quickly What are the new features of iOS 17.2.

Many of these features in the iOS update They had already been previously announced at WWDC 2023, although we had to be quite patient for them to finally be present. The little that was known about it, we were able to test with the beta test which – as usually happens – only excited us for the official launch. And well, finally these new functions known as Diary, Weather widgets, Favorites improved features for Apple Music, video recording, among other things.

The new Diary app

This application will download automatically once the iOS update on your iPhone has been completed (although it has also already arrived at the new iPadOS). Roughly, This is the most important novelty in the launch of iOS 17.2.

The app arrives with the objective of encouraging the habit of writing for users, who will be able to record their daily lives, save important reflections, etc. It is true that you could also do the same in the notes, but the big difference is that in Diary you can save the moments, ideas, activities, and all the relevant moments of your life in a more dynamic way. One of the most interesting things is that by giving the app access to your files, will give you writing suggestions based on your habits. For example, if you went to a music festival and saved videos, Diary will recognize the place where you were walking to help you have a better idea of what you want to write… Start your personal diary and have it at hand on your phone.

Default Favorite Songs List

One of the new features of iOS 17.2 comes directly for Apple Music users to take advantage of. Now, Every time you favorite a song, it will automatically be added to a default playlist. Seems like a minor improvement, but this direct access to your favorite songs was already needed. This will save you the time of creating a ton of playlists left and right. Another feature to keep in mind is that we can now deactivate listening history. “Choose whether the music played will influence recommendations and mixes, will appear in Recently Played, or shown to others in Apple Music“says the company in a statement.

New weather widgets and a digital clock

Continuing with the iOS update, we now have new options in the weather widgets. The striking thing about this is that you will have a more detailed visualization, for example, of the weather forecast so you can predict what the next few days will be like or even the sunrise and sunset. An updated widget also arrives to have a digital clock display at hand.

Messages also receive new features from iOS 17.2 and security improvements for iMessage

If you are regular Messages users, They should know that they will now be able to react to the messages they receive. Whether with an emoji or a sticker, now you can add a reaction just by keeping clicking on the message you want to display the add sticker option. We also have a refresh arrow so you can view the most recent (or unread) message in conversations. And as for iMessage, it was added a contact key verification to confirm the identity of who we exchange messages with in the app.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Adds Translation Option

This is another feature of iOS 17.2 that iPhone 15 Pro users will find pretty cool. The action button can be configured to add the Translation option for images or texts.

We can modify the default notification alert sound

A change that we did not see coming but that had been requested for a long time, was the option to modify the default notification alert sound. In Settings, you can find several options for new tones as well as classic sounds… And not only that, but You can also customize the vibration of notifications. Blessed!

Spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro and improved camera sensor

Just as you read it… If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or a Pro Max from that range, you can enable spatial video recording that will serve the Apple Vision Pro (the company’s virtual reality glasses). You go to the configuration menu, then Camera, and in the Formats section, and it’s done. These augmented reality glasses just need to arrive in Mexico, hehe. But well, beyond that detail, we also found an improvement in the iPhone 15 camera sensor with which The focusing speed of the telephoto camera is optimized.

Qi2 charging support for iPhone 13 and 14 as one of the new features of iOS 17.

Oh yes… Now, The iPhone 13 and 14 are compatible with Qi2 charging support which until recently could only be used for the iPhone 15. A true wonder for those who want to improve the charging performance of their devices, even if they are from previous generations. What did you think of all these new improvements and features that arrive with iOS 17.2? Tell us which one was your favorite and which one you are going to use more now that you can update your iPhone.