Gundam Evolution to Shut Down in November, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Gundam Evolution to Shut Down in November, Disappointing Fans

In a recent blog post, Bandai Namco announced that the popular game Gundam Evolution will be shutting down in November. The developers stated that they are no longer able to provide satisfactory services for their players, leading to the decision to cease operations.

According to Bandai Namco, Gundam Evolution will officially shut down on November 29, 2023. As the game approaches its closure, changes will be made to how it will be offered. However, players can still expect updates to coincide with the release of the game’s sixth and seventh seasons.

On August 23, the sixth season will be released, introducing a new unit and two additional maps. Following this, the seventh and final season will be launched on October 25, bringing a final unit and map to the game. However, starting from July 26, all sales of EVO Coins and EC Pod Limited will be halted. Additionally, updates to EC Pods, CAP Pods, and Ticket Pods will be discontinued.

Bandai Namco assured players that their hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed. Despite the game’s discontinuation, they expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported and played Gundam Evolution. The company also extended their sincere apologies to the fans and players for any disappointment caused by this decision.

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco made it clear that once the game shuts down on November 29, no part of it will be accessible. Fans of the game are undoubtedly saddened by this news, as they will have to say goodbye to a beloved experience.

As Gundam Evolution gears up for its closure, players have a limited time to enjoy the upcoming content. It will be a bittersweet journey for fans, who have been an integral part of the game’s success throughout its run.

