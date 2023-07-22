Singing Legend Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96

Singing legend Tony Bennett dies at 96

Sohu Entertainment News According to multiple foreign media reports, American music legend Tony Bennett (Tony Bennett) died in New York on Friday morning at the age of 96.

It is reported that Tony Bennett has worked with famous singers such as Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga. Throughout his career, he has sold millions of records worldwide and won 20 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His positivity is evident in a rephrasing of a famous quote he shared on his social media accounts: “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s.”

He went on to perform his final show with Lady Gaga later that year.

According to public information, Tony Bennett entered the entertainment industry in 1949. From the 1950s to the 21st century, he released 100 records and won 14 Grammy Awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2006, he was awarded the Billboard Century Award.

In 2016, with the album “The Silver Lining: The Songs Of Jerome Kern”, he won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Award at the 58th Grammy Music Awards.

In 2018, won the 60th Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his album “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”.

In 2021, bid farewell to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York, USA; in the same year, was nominated for the 64th Grammy Music Awards Annual Production Award and Best Pop Duet/Group Award for “I Get A Kick Out Of You”, and was nominated for the 64th Grammy Music Awards Annual Album Award for “Love For Sale”.

On April 3, 2022, with "Love For Sale", won the 64th Grammy Awards for Best Non-Classical Engineering Album and Best Traditional Pop Album.

