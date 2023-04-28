Turin-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Lookman won’t be there, Muriel a bit distracted…’

On the eve of the away match in Turin, the Bergamo coach announces a new forfeit for the Nigerian striker: “We hope to recover it soon”. Then on Muriel: “He’s having a baby, he’s a little distracted… I hope he will make a decisive contribution”. Finally, he talks about their opponents: “They have a strong identity, Juric values ​​the players and being ahead of Torino is a great merit on our part”

“We hope to recover soon too Lookman, who won’t even be there tomorrow “. Thus, Gian Piero Gasperini announces the third consecutive absence of Atalanta’s top scorer of the season (13 goals in the league plus 2 in the Italian Cup) for the Dea match away against Turin: “In these last seven games we need all the best. An optimal physical, moral and mental condition will be fundamental”.

“Triptych Bull-Spezia-Juve not decisive”

What awaits Atalanta, in the running for a place in the Champions League, is a series of three fundamental matches: “The Turin-Spezia-Juventus triptych in one week is an important moment, but I would not say decisive. One way to verify our chances in the championship final”. The short-term goal of the players from Bergamo is to grab at least the sixth place occupied by Inter: “We need to look ahead and if possible pinch at least one team to be sure of staying in Europe area”.

“Muriel is a bit distracted, I hope a decisive contribution”

As for the possible variations in attack compared to the postponement won on Monday for 3-1 against Roma, Gasperini doesn’t say too much: “A decisive contribution from Muriel, whose baby is being born, would be desirable in these days. He’s a little distracted, but he has the numbers to be fundamental by giving us a push. Him like Zapata and Pasalic.”