Turin: idea from Milan for the attack, Roma find another goalless

Il Torino among the many ideas for next year’s attack, he is considering a surprise name. Let’s talk about Marko Lazetic, AC Milan striker on loan to Altach. Pushing towards this solution is Sanabria’s great season which seems to have finally found that continuity which it often lacked. Vagnati has targeted the young striker who needs to find continuity and could grow under Juric’s guidance.

The Roma, meanwhile, is close to securing another zero hit. Let’s talk about N’Dicka. The Eintracht centre-back is hungry for half of Europe, but Pinto seems to have made the decisive leap to secure the player. N’Dicka would be perfect for reinforcing the Giallorossi rearguard.

N’Dicka to Roma: 75%

Pinto is about to place the shot N’Dicka. The manager of the Romaas he reports calciomercato.comhe would have already met the player’s agent putting on the table an offer of 2 million euros per season plus bonuses for four years. As already happened for Aouar, therefore, the Giallorossi management is moving with great decision on this profile, appetite from different teams. The agreement seems to be one step away.

Kamada Al Napoli: 75%

Il Napoli, later Kim is thinking about another “oriental” coup. Let’s talk about Kamada. According to Sports Courier, the Neapolitan club is serious about the Japanese who will leave Eintracht in June. He would already be negotiating the signing of the 96 class, capable of playing in multiple positions in midfield. The distance between supply and demand would be minimal: 4 million against 3.5. There seems to be a willingness to find an agreement, so Kamada could become Napoli’s first shot after the Scudetto.

Lazetic in Turin: 50%

Il Torino is on the trail of Marko Lazetic. The young Serbian striker went on loan to Altach in January, but he didn’t find the continuity that was expected, playing 260 minutes overall, with only one appearance from the first minute. According to the portal Sportal.itTorino would be ready to ask the player born in 2004 on loan with the right to buy, convinced by its qualities. It is an option that does not present major obstacles, given that the competition for the player is low, but much will also depend on Milan’s will in this regard.

Give to Fiorentina: 30%

According to Sports Courierthe Fiorentina would be ready to submit a major offer for Yes. The Salernitana striker will be redeemed by the Campania players, but he may not stay. The player is liked both in Serie A and abroad, however the team closest to him at the moment would be Fiorentina. Commisso would be ready to present a mixed cash + player offer. Specifically, we would be talking about 20 million plus a player choosing between Kouamè or Ikonè. The negotiation has only been sketched out, but in the meantime Viola has placed its move waiting to understand what Salernitana intends to do.

Schouten alla Lazio: 15%

The Lazio he may be considering hiring a new director for next season. The new name is that of Schouten. The Dutchman from Bologna is now a certainty in Serie A and is ready to leap in quality. His price tag costs around 10 million euros and his salary is also within reach. Lazio have been following him for some time and are thinking about it in the event of the transfer of Marcos Antonio. In fact, the Brazilian is not fully convincing and seems destined to leave. Schouten really likes Sarri who would have given his approval.

David Luciani