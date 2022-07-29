Home Sports Turin: Lazaro arrives from Inter, loan with the right of redemption of 6 million
Sports

Turin: Lazaro arrives from Inter, loan with the right of redemption of 6 million

by admin
Turin: Lazaro arrives from Inter, loan with the right of redemption of 6 million

After Radonjic and Bayeye, the grenade club places the third new face of the summer on the signing board

Only official status is missing: Valentino Lazaro is a Torino player. He is a winger with strokes, accelerations and dribbles. One of those, in short, that entertains the fans. With a lightning operation the granata technical director, Davide Vagnati, concluded the purchase from Inter. The Austrian winger arrives at Turin with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption agreed at 6 million, the agreement also includes the participation of Inter in the payment of the salary. In these days the player is in retirement with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, with whom he also played as a starter, in the left winger position, in the friendly against Lens on Saturday 23 July.

Conte

Austrian national born in Graz from an Angolan father and a Greek mother, Lazaro grew up in the Red Bull Academy in Salzburg, then after five seasons he moved to Hertha Berlin. In the summer of 2019, Antonio Conte’s Inter call arrives and buys it for a total investment of 22 million. In the Nerazzurri’s plans for that summer, Lazaro had to compete for a starting shirt on the right wing, then he ended up dueling with Candreva before starting the rounds on loan: Newcastle, Borussia Mönchengladbach and finally Benfica.

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 23:19)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Warriors general complained about Cole for the second-level villain in pursuit of dreams: I am shocked – yqqlm

You may also like

Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – The Province of...

Tianjin will hold the first children’s summer sports...

Covid Italy Bulletin today 28 July: 60,381 infections...

Mengniu joins hands with China Youth Football League...

Commonwealth Games: Australia to amaze the world in...

Harden officially renewed the contract with the 76ers...

Vlahovic: “If I don’t sign, the world really...

Chinese women’s soccer team arrives in the U.S....

Inter, the market plan to keep the big...

E-sports officially “entered Asia”, opportunities and challenges coexist

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy