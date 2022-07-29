After Radonjic and Bayeye, the grenade club places the third new face of the summer on the signing board
Only official status is missing: Valentino Lazaro is a Torino player. He is a winger with strokes, accelerations and dribbles. One of those, in short, that entertains the fans. With a lightning operation the granata technical director, Davide Vagnati, concluded the purchase from Inter. The Austrian winger arrives at Turin with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption agreed at 6 million, the agreement also includes the participation of Inter in the payment of the salary. In these days the player is in retirement with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, with whom he also played as a starter, in the left winger position, in the friendly against Lens on Saturday 23 July.
Conte
—
Austrian national born in Graz from an Angolan father and a Greek mother, Lazaro grew up in the Red Bull Academy in Salzburg, then after five seasons he moved to Hertha Berlin. In the summer of 2019, Antonio Conte’s Inter call arrives and buys it for a total investment of 22 million. In the Nerazzurri’s plans for that summer, Lazaro had to compete for a starting shirt on the right wing, then he ended up dueling with Candreva before starting the rounds on loan: Newcastle, Borussia Mönchengladbach and finally Benfica.
July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 23:19)
© breaking latest news