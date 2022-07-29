Only official status is missing: Valentino Lazaro is a Torino player. He is a winger with strokes, accelerations and dribbles. One of those, in short, that entertains the fans. With a lightning operation the granata technical director, Davide Vagnati, concluded the purchase from Inter. The Austrian winger arrives at Turin with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption agreed at 6 million, the agreement also includes the participation of Inter in the payment of the salary. In these days the player is in retirement with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, with whom he also played as a starter, in the left winger position, in the friendly against Lens on Saturday 23 July.